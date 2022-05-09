📝 OP-ED: Party inspections enhanced to avert violations from spilling
Hanoi (VNA) – Inspection and supervision are always taken as a crucial part of Party building, a leadership function and a task of the entire Party, which have been stepped up over the past time.
The work has brought about marked results, contributing to detecting and handling violations. Therefore, one of the key tasks set for 2022 is to conduct inspections when there are signs of violations in order to deal with wrongdoings by Party organisations and members, preventing the negative phenomena from spilling from distance and at an early date, as prescribed in the Party Central Committee’s Regulation No. 22-QD/TW dated July 28, 2021, on the Party’s inspection, supervision and discipline.
A meeting of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission (Photo: VNA)Serious violations should be handled strictly and in a timely manner as a deterrence for others, thus contributing to raising the prestige of the Party and State agencies, spurring socio-economic development, and building a pure and strong Party.
In 2021 – the first year of the 13th tenure, all-level inspection commissions looked into signs of violations at 3,005 Party organisations and of 8,982 members. A total of 1,757 organisations and 6,695 members were found to have committed wrongdoings, of whom 194 collectives and 3,465 individuals were disciplined.
The commissions also proposed the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat impose disciplinary measures against six Party organisations and 20 members, and asked Party organisations at the lower levels to enforce disciplinary measures on many organisations and members.
In the first quarter of this year alone, the commissions proactively fulfilled their tasks in accordance with regulations in the Party’s Statutes, as well as those assigned by Party committees, focusing on inspections over signs of violations. The work has been done in a timely and serious manner, and with strong determination.
Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu said inspection commissions in localities and units looked closely at signs of violations among 297 Party organisations and 921 members.
Currently, 20 teams from the Inspection Commission, up nearly three times year-on-year, are performing the task. They have also asked Party committees and inspection commissions in all the 63 cities and provinces to engage in these efforts, he added.
According to the official, the inspections target violations of Party regulations and the State’s laws on the management and use of finance, public assets, land and natural resources, the implementation of research projects, investment and the procurement of medical equipment during the COVID-19 fight, and the stock market.
All-level Party committees implemented disciplines against 32 Party organisations and 1,953 members. Meanwhile, the Secretariat handed down disciplinary measures on three Party organisations and nine members. All-level inspection commissions disciplined 26 organisations and 1,017 members.
The Inspection Commission imposed disciplines on five organisations and 21 members, and gave timely conclusions on many cases of public concern, helping to tackle the root causes of violations.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting of the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption. (Photo: VNA)At a recent meeting on the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena held by the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also head of the committee, stressed that lessons drawn from the combat match the reality, theory and guidelines.
It is necessary to stay a step ahead in Party inspections, he said, adding that the inspection commissions can conduct their work anytime they detect signs of violations.
The good experience that Party discipline comes first, followed by administrative and criminal punishments, should be duplicated, the Party leader noted.
Speaking at another meeting, Tu emphasised that Party inspection, supervision and discipline need to be enhanced in the time ahead, saying inspection must be conducted as soon as the signs of violations are detected, with a focus on the spheres, areas and positions from which corruption and other negative phenomena can easily sprout.
The task has also been included in the Politburo’s newly-issued Conclusion No. 34-KL/TW on the Party inspection and supervision strategy by 2030, under which the Politburo asked for inspections over phenomena of degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle, as well as issues of public concern.
Violations by Party organisations and members must be handled strictly and in a timely, comprehensive manner, it said./.