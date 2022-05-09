Hanoi (VNA) – Inspection and supervision are always taken as a crucial part of Party building, a leadership function and a task of the entire Party, which have been stepped up over the past time.



The work has brought about marked results, contributing to detecting and handling violations. Therefore, one of the key tasks set for 2022 is to conduct inspections when there are signs of violations in order to deal with wrongdoings by Party organisations and members, preventing the negative phenomena from spilling from distance and at an early date, as prescribed in the Party Central Committee’s Regulation No. 22-QD/TW dated July 28, 2021, on the Party’s inspection, supervision and discipline.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting of the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption. (Photo: VNA)

At a recent meeting on the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena held by the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also head of the committee, stressed that lessons drawn from the combat match the reality, theory and guidelines.It is necessary to stay a step ahead in Party inspections, he said, adding that the inspection commissions can conduct their work anytime they detect signs of violations.The good experience that Party discipline comes first, followed by administrative and criminal punishments, should be duplicated, the Party leader noted.Speaking at another meeting, Tu emphasised that Party inspection, supervision and discipline need to be enhanced in the time ahead, saying inspection must be conducted as soon as the signs of violations are detected, with a focus on the spheres, areas and positions from which corruption and other negative phenomena can easily sprout.The task has also been included in the Politburo’s newly-issued Conclusion No. 34-KL/TW on the Party inspection and supervision strategy by 2030, under which the Politburo asked for inspections over phenomena of degradation in political thought, morality and lifestyle, as well as issues of public concern.Violations by Party organisations and members must be handled strictly and in a timely, comprehensive manner, it said./.