📝 OP-ED: Vietnam – core member in ASEAN’s development

August 8, 2022, marks 55 years in a journey of formation and development of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Over the past more than five decades, ASEAN has become a community and a major economy in the world with extensive security-political and cultural-society cooperation. And Vietnam is always a proud responsible and active member with significant contributions to building an ASEAN Community as it is today.