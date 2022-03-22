Environment World Water Day 2022 urges greater attention to groundwater The theme of this year’s World Water Day (March 22) is “Groundwater”, which directs attention towards the hidden water resource that has always been critically important but not fully recognised in sustainable development policymaking.

Environment Efficient, sustainable use of water resources matters to Mekong Delta In recent years, residents in the Mekong Delta, one of the world’s three largest deltas, have seen growing climate change impacts on local water resources and their livelihoods.

Environment Xyris indica shows off beauty of Tram Chim National Park Visitors to Tram Chim National Park in Tam Nong district in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap not only have the chance to see red-headed cranes but can also contemplate the beauty of Xyris indica flowers.

Environment Coeliccia natgeo damselfly spotted in Nghe An Coeliccia natgeo damselfly has been spotted at the Pu Mat National Park in the north-central province of Nghe An, Director of the park Tran Xuan Cuong said on March 16.