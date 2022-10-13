Vietnam is striving to make more contributions following its success in fulfilling the non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021

Those of the most recent 13th National Party Congress underlined the need to maximise the human factor, taking the people as the core, the subject, and the major resource and target of development; and building Vietnamese people with comprehensive development, strong connections and harmony between traditional and modern values.Vietnam has pursued the target since its first membership at the UNHRC for 2014-2016. The country’s candidacy and election to the council for 2023-2025 is a testament to its persistent policy of protecting and promoting basic human rights, as well as its wish to contribute more actively and practically to the UNHRC – the most important human rights body within the UN system.This also reflects international friends’ confidence in Vietnam, and the country’s role and position in the current context.Many have expressed their support for Vietnam’s candidacy for the UNHRC membership.Professor Carl Thayer from the University of New South Wales noted his belief that Vietnam will make active and practical contributions once it becomes a UNHRC member.Vietnam is a developing country and has considerable experience in meeting UN Sustainable Development Goals. Therefore, it can provide practical policy advice on complicated issues relating to human rights when it is elected to the UNHRC, he explained.Ambassador Saadi Salama, head of the Palestinian delegation to Vietnam, said the country wishes to be a friend of all others to affirm values of human rights, and described the candidature as an important opportunity for Vietnam.