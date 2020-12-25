These AI cameras were developed based on Vietnam’s Open AI View technology. They have recently been shipped to the US, proving that Vietnamese technology products boast the confidence of international friends. It also opens up opportunities for Vietnam to build a national brand for AI products.

The development of AI depends largely on open sources. Vietnam is still just a rookie in the field. An enabling ecosystem with open sources that are accessible for every player is therefore necessary for the country to develop AI products.

Such open sources are expected to foster bonds among players in the AI field, making them go further and faster in the digital era. In order for open sources to be introduced successfully, however, State authorities must introduce appropriate mechanisms and policies for their development and application.

According to insiders, AI in Vietnam is only in the early stages and still has plenty of room for development with proper attention given to open sources./.

VNA