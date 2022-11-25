Nearly 1,000 bonsai works were entered into the competition. According to organisers, works are of high artistic quality and demonstrate the painstaking care and pruning skills of artisans.

The event offers a great chance for bonsai lovers and traders to exchange experience and gain new ideas for their works while expanding the market.

The open southern bonsai exhibition-competition, which will run until November 28, is expected to create a new and helpful playground for bonsai lovers nationwide./.

