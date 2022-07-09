Open-air coral reefs in central coastal region
Visitors can enjoy the beauty of coral reefs when traveling to the central coastal region and even touch them. The season for open-air coral reefs in the region is from the fourth to the sixth lunar month, when tides are at their lowest on days of the full moon and during sunset on the first day of the lunar month.
Acropora Purple Bonsai Coral. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Sunset on Hon Yen Promontory, Phu Yen province, during the coral season. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Purple and Green Montipora Monasteriata Coral. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Green and Yellow Montipora Capricormis. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Nha Trang in south-central Khanh Hoa province is illuminated during the open-air coral season. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The eye-catching Montipora coral reef. (Photo: VNP/VNA)