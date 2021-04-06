Travel Ho Chi Minh City to digitise 100 tourist sites The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism aims to promote the application of digital technology at 100 tourism sites in the city to enhance the experience of tourists as well as locals.

Travel VNAT to post “Travel to love - Seas beckon” video to spur tourism Vietnam’s stunning seas and islands will be brought closer to both domestic and foreign visitors with the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) posting the “Travel to love - Seas beckon” video on YouTube on April 6 as part of its “Discover Vietnam” programme, the administration announced on April 2.

Destinations Most stunning coastal road in Vietnam The central province of Ninh Thuan attracts tourists with long and charming beaches. Especially, the road stretching about 80km from Ca Na beach to Binh Lap peninsula is considered one of the most stunning coastal roads in Vietnam.

Travel Quang Ninh plans 88 tourism promotion activities in 2021 The northern province of Quang Ninh, home to the world heritage Ha Long Bay, plans to organise 88 events and programmes to promote local tourism, including 35 at provincial level and 53 at district and communal levels.