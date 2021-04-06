Opening ceremony of 2021 National Tourism Year slated for April 20
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)Ninh Binh (VNA) - A highlight of the 2021 National Tourism Year will be the opening ceremony slated for April 20, which is expected to see the participation of about 2,000 guests and 7,600 local people and visitors, heard a press conference on the event held in the northern province of Ninh Binh on April 6.
The ceremony will take place at the national special heritage site of Hoa Lu ancient capital and be broadcast live.
It will promote the province’s cultural and historical values, resources, and tourism products, contributing to the recovery and development of tourism amid the adverse impact of COVID-19.
Speaking at the press conference, Director of the Ninh Binh Department of Tourism Bui Van Manh briefed participants of the hosting the 2021 National Tourism Year.
Events will take place throughout the year, with 11 major activities and 27 others hosted by Ninh Binh, while a hundred corresponding activities will be organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism along with 27 cities and provinces nationwide.
Located in the southern reaches of the Red River Delta, Ninh Binh is known for its wondrous natural scenery, with a labyrinth of waterways, mountains, and plains as well as cross-cultural influences from the north to the south and from the mountains to the plains and coastal areas. It is home to 1,821 relic areas, including 81 national relic sites and a world cultural and natural heritage site./.