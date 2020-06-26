Opening ceremony of 36th ASEAN Summit
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and delegates render salute to ASEAN flag at the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivers opening speech at the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)
Arts performance at the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)
Arts performance at the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)
Performance marking the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)