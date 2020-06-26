Hotline: (024) 39411349
World ASEAN

Opening ceremony of 36th ASEAN Summit

The 36th ASEAN Summit, the first official top-level meeting of the regional bloc in 2020 when Vietnam serves as the ASEAN Chair, opened on June 26 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
VNA

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and delegates render salute to ASEAN flag at the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivers opening speech at the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of ASEAN 2020, delivers opening speech at the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, who is also Chair of the 41st General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • Arts performance at the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • Arts performance at the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • Performance marking the opening ceremony of the 36th ASEAN Summit (Photo: VNA)

Other albums