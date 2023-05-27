World Indonesia,UK cooperate in developing electric battery Indonesia's Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia and Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade of the UK Nusrat Ghani have discussed downstreaming investment opportunities in the critical mineral sector and electric battery development.

World French institute holds workshop on East Sea issue A workshop was held at the headquarters of the French Senate in Paris on May 26 to discuss the East Sea as a multidimensional space in the face of global challenges.

World Malaysia signs important deals at LIMA 2023 Malaysia's Defence Ministry announced on May 26 that it has signed 43 agreements worth 10.1 billion RM (2.2 billion USD) with partner during this year’s 16th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA).

ASEAN ASEAN speeds up FTA negotiations with Canada The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has continued to strengthen economic cooperation through the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) negotiations to respond to the impacts of the ongoing global economic slowdown.