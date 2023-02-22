Politics HCM City eyes boosting cooperation with Russian localities Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council, on February 21 hosted First Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council Andrey Yatskin.

Politics VPA’s rescue team sent to Turkey completes mission By the command from the heart, the rescue team of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), sent to Hatay province – one of the Turkish locality most affected by the February 6 earthquake, has successfully completed its mission, Maj. Gen. Pham Van Ty has said.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Turkey believes in stronger ties with Vietnam On behalf of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hakan Cakil expressed his thanks to search and rescue teams of countries, including those from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), for their effort in Hatay province following the devastating earthquake.