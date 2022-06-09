The gathering attracted 500 delegates from 200 airlines, airports, and aviation service providers in 42 countries and territories all over the world.

In addition to seminars, it also hosted some 1,500 meetings on cooperative opportunities.

While traditional markets such as Northeast Asia and the EU still have travel restrictions in place, India, Australia, and Southeast Asian countries are considered markets of potential for Vietnamese tourism post-COVID-19. Many international airlines have planned to expand routes to Vietnamese destinations.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has forecast that Vietnam will cater to about 80 million tourists this year, of which 10 million will be international visitors arriving at the country’s airports.

Routes Asia 2022 is expected to be a driving force for Da Nang to achieve its targets in resuming international flights and offering favourable conditions for tourists, businesses, and investors to return to the city./.

VNA