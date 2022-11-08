Accordingly, the Protocol on plant quarantine for Vietnamese fresh bananas exported to China is one of the 13 agreements inked by the Vietnamese and Chinese ministries, agencies and localities during Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to China from October 30 to November 1.

Hoan said the Protocol will ensure the official export of bananas at stable prices, facilitate customs clearance at border gates to ease overload of farm produce and banana products while improving the prestige of Vietnamese bananas.

As of 2019, Vietnam was home to 129,550ha of bananas, nearly 35,300ha of which was in the Mekong Delta with an output of over 478,800 tonnes.

Over 430,000 tonnes of Vietnamese bananas under quarantine were shipped to China in 2020. The volume increased to 574,000 tonnes in 2021 and 591,000 tonnes in the first nine months of this year./.

