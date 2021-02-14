Opportunities forecast for Vietnam’s economy in 2021: experts
Hanoi (VNA) – Apart from challenges, many opportunities will be offered to the Vietnamese economy in 2021, experts have said.
Such agreements as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to which Vietnam is a signatory will open up wide doors for the country to further integrate into the world.
Economist Nguyen Minh Phong forecast that Vietnam’s agriculture, industry, export-import, and the domestic financial, stock and real estate markets will grow further in the year.
Notably, with the current growth rate of the local processing sector, Vietnam would join the group of newly-emerging industrialised countries in the coming years.
Pham Dinh Thuy from the General Statistics Office said that the GDP growth target of 6.5 percent set by the Government is feasible in the normal situation. However, this would be a challenge for the country as 2021 is the first year of implementing the 2021-2025 socio-economic development plan.
The official pinned hope on the development of such sectors as food, garment-textile, wood processing, metal production, construction and electricity production.
To achieve the set economic targets, it is a must to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, suggesting stepping up economic restructuring, churning out typical products, streamlining administrative procedures, improving the domestic investment environment, and improving the country’s competitiveness.
Thuy also highlighted the significance of trade promotion and foreign investment attraction, which, he said, needs specific plans.
Pham Viet Hoai, Chairman of Kym Viet JSC, said the application of digital technology would bring about positive results to any firm.
According to Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong, after the PM adopted the national digital transformation programme, many sectors have reaped significant outcomes, benefiting people and the entire economy.
Digital transformation is vital as it helps enterprises improve their business governance and adapt to the latest changes in technology, market and consumer taste, he said./.