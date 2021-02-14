Business Vietnam targets modernity-oriented agriculture: Minister Vietnam will continue with the building of a modernity-oriented agricultural sector with complete value chains in 2021, according to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong.

UKVFTA hoped to promote Vietnam's exports The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), which became effective on January 1, is expected to create a strong motivation pushing Vietnam forwards on the path of economic development and international integration.

Tens of wind power projects to be operational in Quang Tri As many as 22 wind power projects with a combined capacity of 907 MW are set to be put into operation in the central province of Quang Tri by year end.

More trade remedy probes predicted for Vietnamese enterprises this year The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) is set to bolster action while Vietnamese enterprises have been recommended to gear up preparations as more trade remedy investigations are expected in 2021.