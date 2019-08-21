Orbis Flying Eye Hospital at Phu Bai International Airport, Thua Thien-Hue province (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Orbis International, an non-profit non-governmental organisation dedicated to saving the sight worldwide, on August 21 inaugurated its Orbis Flying Eye Hospital at Phu Bai International Airport, the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.Under the three-week programme, more than 30 ophthalmologists from Australia, Canada, New Zealand the UK and the US, and doctors from the Hue Eye Hospital will provide free eye examinations and consultations for over 200 patients across the country, 100 of whom will receive free surgeries and treatments. Diabetic retinopathy, retinopathy of prematurity and childhood blindness will be the focus of the programme.Besides, refresher training courses and conferences will be organised for local doctors, anaesthetists, nurses and technicians.The Flying Eye Hospital, operated by the US-based Orbis International, is a state-of-the-art and surgical training hospital on board on MD-10 aircraft. Since 1982, the hospital has been a call to action for better eye care around the world.The hospital first visited Da Nang in 2006 with follow up projects in 2008, 2010 and 2012. The plane was in Ho Chi Minh City in 2009, Hue and Hanoi in 2015, and Binh Dinh and Can Tho in 2017.Since 2006, over 1,500 patients have been examined with nearly 800 adults and children receiving sight saving surgery on board the plane. Around 1,300 doctors, nurses and medical technicians have received training from the best experts in the business.On the occasion, Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company and Orbis Interntional signed a cooperation programme to bring good eyesight to Vietnamese people. The one-million USD project will be carried out in three years.-VNA