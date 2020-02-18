Politics Vietnam, European Union step up cooperation The first meeting of the political affairs sub-committee of the Joint Committee under the EU-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework Agreement (PCA) was held in Hanoi on February 17.

ASEAN Vietnam works to ensure safety for ADMM Retreat A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence on February 17 inspected preparations regarding security, safety, medical preparedness and others for the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat slated for February 18-20 in Hanoi.

Politics Public security minister pays courtesy call to Sultan of Brunei Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid a courtesy call to Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in Bandar Seri Begawan capital city on February 15.