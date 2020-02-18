Orders bestowed on Vietnamese, Lao military units, individuals
Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath, Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Minister of National Defence of Laos, attaches the first-class Issara (Freedom) Order onto the flag of the Vietnam People’s Army at the ceremony in Hanoi on February 18 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese and Lao States bestowed their noble orders upon several collectives and individuals of the two countries’ armies at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 18.
On behalf of the Vietnamese President, Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich, Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence, presented the first-class Independence Order to Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath, Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Minister of National Defence of Laos.
Representing the Lao President, Chanyalath presented the first-class Issara (Freedom) Order to the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and other orders to leaders of the Vietnamese defence ministry and its subordinate agencies, along with the VPA’s General Staff and General Department of Politics.
In his speech, Gen. Lich said the first-class Independence Order for Gen. Chanyalath is the Vietnamese Party, State, Defence Ministry and people’s recognition of his enormous contributions to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
He noted over the past years, defence cooperation between the VPA and the Lao People’s Army has been increasingly enhanced and remains a pillar in their countries’ relations. The two defence ministries have actively carried out cooperation activities with a view to further strengthening mutual trust and maintaining peace and socio-political stability to develop each nation and defeat all plots that aim to drive a wedge between the two sides.
As Vietnam is serving as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, its Defence Ministry will host many important activities and meetings, he said, adding that the ministry hopes to receive more coordination and support from its Lao counterpart at the regional forum so that Vietnam can fulfill its responsibility, help consolidate ASEAN’s solidarity, cohesion and strength, and accelerate the ASEAN Community building process.
On this occasion, Lich also appreciated the Lao Party and State’s noble rewards for the VPA’s collectives and individuals. He expressed his belief that the countries will continue working together to nurture the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, peoples and armies.
At the ceremony, Gen. Chanyalath affirmed that the Party, Government, army and people of Vietnam have always given major assistance to Laos, and their cooperation achievements have considerably helped to intensify bilateral relations.
He said the special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam is hard to be found anywhere else in the world, wishing bilateral ties would be sustainable forever./.