Ordinance on preferences for revolutionary contributors announced
Vice head of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai chairs the press conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on December 31 to announce an order of the State President on the promulgation of an ordinance on preferential treatment for people with meritorious service to the revolution.
To take effect from July 1, 2021, the ordinance was approved by the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on December 9.
It comprises seven chapters - two more than previously - with 58 articles.
Three decrees of the Government and three circulars of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) are expected to detail and guide the implementation of the ordinance.
Regarding its amendments, the ordinance expands the implementation of preferential policies to foreigners who gave meritorious service to the revolution, and standardises the conditions and criteria for consideration and recognition of people who gave meritorious service to the revolution, in line with regulations.
Preferences for such individuals and their relatives have been more clearly specified.
These include monthly allowances, one-time assistance, health insurance, nursing and rehabilitation support, facilities and equipment for rehabilitation, priorities in enrollment for study and finding employment, and funeral allowances.
It also supplements regulations on health insurance and monthly survivorship allowances for re-married spouses of martyrs and monthly allowances for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.
According to the Head of MoLISA’s Department of National Devotees, Dao Ngoc Loi, the ordinance specifies the settlement of back-logged dossiers in a spirit of publicity, transparency, and legal compliance./.