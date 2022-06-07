Society Infographic Hanoi to develop into globally-connected city 2045 Under newly-issued plans, Hanoi will be transformed into a globally-connected city and a regional economic hub by 2045, with high living conditions and comprehensive growth.

Society Infographic PAPI 2021: Hanoi makes giant leap Hanoi has made a huge jump in improving the quality of public administration by making it for the first time into the top 10 localities in the 2021 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI)

Society Infographic PAPI index of five centrally-governed cities The Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) is the country’s largest, annual, citizen-centric, nationwide policy monitoring tool. PAPI captures citizens’ experiences and perceptions to benchmark the performance and quality of policy implementation and service delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam.