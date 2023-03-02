Society Infographic Vietnam 7th best place in world for expat life Vietnam is the 7th best place globally for expats to live, according to a report by InterNations. The social club is a community of international expatriates working abroad with more than 4.5 million members in 420 global cities.

Society Infographic Vietnam’s population size and structure Vietnam has a population of more than 99 million people. Population growth has been effectively controlled over the years, with quality being improved in many different ways.

Society Infographic Data on Vietnamese press agencies in 2022 There are six key media agencies in Vietnam, namely People's Newspaper, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam News Agency, People’s Army Newspaper, and People’s Public Security Newspaper.