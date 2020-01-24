Business Vietnamese natural beauty products available in UK A collection of 47 made-in-Vietnam natural cosmetics with the brand of Nature Queen were rolled out in London, the United Kingdom, on January 22.

Business Hiking service revenue helps boost major joint-stock bank’s profits The join-stock bank Sacombank has said its last year’s pre-tax profits amounted to 3.217 trillion VND (about 139 million USD), 21.4 percent higher than its plan for the year.

Business Another Taiwan-Da Nang air route launched Taipei-based StarLux Airlines has launched a new air route linking Taiwan and Vietnam’s central city of Da Nang.

Business Japanese firms teams up with Vingroup in smart urban building Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. and Nomura Real Estate Development will join hands with Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup on a smart urban development project in Ho Chi Minh City, according to Nihon Keizai daily business newspaper.