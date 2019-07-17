Organic food consumption is a growing trend in Vietnam. The more people fear “dirty food”, the more they aware of using clean food. Many of them buy organic food at super markets or stores instead of traditional markets. However, there is a limited supply of these products in the market.

Instead of going to traditional markets, customers nowadays choose food stores where products have labels of traceability, among which organic products are the most sought after.

However, demand is bigger than supply. Shortages of organic products are common in many safe food stores.

With a strong belief that organic food is cleaner and safer, many customers buy it with higher prices. However, due to scarcity, customers tend to buy imported organic food.

According to Nielsen’s estimates, total value of organic food market in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City reaches 17.2 million USD a year. Experts said with demand growing, the organic food market has become a new land for businesses to embrace.-VNA