Farmers in Tu Ky district, Hai Duong province said sand worms are very sensitive to chemicals and can only live in clean soil and water. Therefore, farmers grow rice without the use of any chemicals.

The rice and worms live in a symbiotic environment, with the rice providing a suitable environment for the worms to grow.

Since their main source of income comes from sand worms, local farmers must create the cleanest environment possible to ensure their stable growth and development.

If a field is not clean and pesticides are used, the worms will die and farmers will face losing 300 million to 1 billion VND each year.

VNA