A booth at the “ Organic Town – GIS Market ” held every Saturday and Sunday in HCM City.

HCM City (VNS/VNA) — A weekend market featuring organic products and Vietnamese High-Quality Products-Global Integration Standard (GIS) certified products opened in HCM City on November 21, with the participation of many businesses and producers from different parts in the country.

Organised by the Vietnamese High Quality Product Business Association, GIS project, BSAS Company and Vinamit JSC, the “Organic Town – GIS Market” will be held every Saturday and Sunday to provide one more reliable place for consumers in the city to buy green, clean, safe and premium products.

Vu Kim Hanh, chairwoman of the Vietnamese High Quality Product Business Association, said there is an increase in demand for organic products or products meeting international standards among consumers, especially those in urban areas.

Building on the success of the “Green-Nice Market” over the last four years, with more than 200 weekend markets organised, the association in collaboration with partners is organising the weekend market for organic and GIS products.

“We try to create trustworthy spaces for consumers in shopping quality and standard certified products. It is also a way to positively support producers,” she said.

Nguyen Lam Vien, chairman of the board of directors and General Director of Vinamit JSC, said that in recent years, Vietnamese farms have been trying to transform their production to produce more organic products, better meeting consumer needs.

The “Organic Town – GIS Market” will be a venue for businesses and producers to gather and exchange information and introduce their best products to customers, contributing to motivate farmers, cooperatives, and small farm owners to follow a new type of farming in the future./.