Society Efforts to protect Delacour’s langurs in Ha Nam Since Fauna & Flora International (FFI) discovered Delacour’s langurs in Kim Bang forest in Ha Nam province in 2016, the organisation has joined hands with local authorities to protect the endangered species.

Society Vietnam in fifth place in happy planet index rankings Vietnam has surpassed the likes of Bhutan to rank fifth among a total of 140 countries worldwide in the Happy Planet Index results, coming in second in the Asia-Pacific region.

Society HCYU honours foreigners for contributions to youth-related affairs The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee has presented “For the young generation” insignias to 15 foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to the development of Vietnamese youths and children and boosting cooperation with their foreign peers.

Society Russian oblast thanks Vietnamese student for saving children in accident Hoang Phi Hung, a medical student of the Pskov State University of Russia, and a Russian citizen have received thank-you letters from the authorities of Pskov oblast for saving two children meeting accident on Velikaya River.