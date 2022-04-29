Culture - Sports Infographic List of Southeast Asian Games: SEAP GAMES 1 The 1959 Southeast Asian Peninsular Games, officially known as the 1st Southeast Asian Peninsular Games, was the first and inaugural edition of the biennial multi-sport event for Southeast Asian athletes, organised by the SEAP Games Federation. It was held in Bangkok, Thailand from 12 to 17 December 1959 with 12 sports featured in the games.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese swimmers getting ready for SEA Games 31 All Vietnamese swimmers are training in Vietnam to get ready for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by the country next month.