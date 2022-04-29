Organising committee calls for protection of SEA Games 31 brand
The Organising Committee of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) has called on organisations, enterprises, and people to respect and jointly protect the brand of the Games.
A stuffed "sao la" - the mascot of the 31st SEA Games (Photo: seagames2021.com)
It made the appeal in the face of recent infringements of the brand of SEA Games 31.
According to the Organising Committee’s Regulation No. 849/QD-BTC2021, issued on March 10, 2021, the committee possesses the brand of the Games, comprising the name (31st Southeast Asian Games - SEA Games 31), logo, mascot, official song, the title of the Organising Committee, and images related to the Games.
Some infringements have been reported on recent days such as producing fake stuffed “sao la” - the Games’ mascot, printing the SEA Games 31 logo on products such as sports clothing, and using the logo at events.
Aside from efforts to prepare for the Games, the Organising Committee will also strive to protect the Games brand in line with regulations, it said, appealing for relevant agencies, enterprises, people, and the media’s support for the protection of the brand, efforts by the units performing duties at the Games, and common achievements of the regional event.
This is also an action through which Vietnam affirms its highest sense of responsibility towards the common Southeast Asian home in general and the region’s sports in particular for the sake of a fair and quality SEA Games like what the theme of the Games says - “For a Stronger Southeast Asia”, according to the committee.
People can report infringements via email tuvanphapluat@hlu.edu.vn or the Games’ official fanpage at https://www.facebook.com/SEAGames31.Vietnam2021/ .
SEA Games 31 is scheduled to take place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events./.