Orientations for new national industrial policy towards 2030
Vietnam’s new industrial policy is built with the aim to include Vietnam in top ASEAN economies in terms of industrial competitiveness.
VNA
VNA
Orientations for new national industrial policy towards 2030 New national industrial policy towards 2030 national industrial policy Vietnam News VietnamPlus Vietnam
You should also see
InfographicGlorious pages in Vietnam's history under Party's direction
The founding of the Party (1930) ends dozens of years of crisis in Vietnam’s path towards national salvation. The Vietnamese revolution turns over a new page.
See more
InfographicIndustry sector records growth of 3.36% in 2020
Vietnam’s industry sector recorded growth rate of 3.36% in 2020.
InfographicList of FTAs joined by Vietnam as of December 2020
FTAs in which Vietnam has joined cover most continents. They comprise nearly 60 economies which altogether make up ~90% global GDP.
InfographicExport values of key farm produce in 2020
Among key farm produce of Vietnam, rice, rubber, cassava and cassava products recorded growth in export value in 2020.
InfographicNew chapter in economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and United Kingdom
The Vietnam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) was officially signed in London on the evening of December 29, 2020 (Vietnam time) and officially took effect from 23:00 on December 31, 2020. This is a historical event with important significance in the relationship between the two countries.
InfographicCollective economy, cooperatives directly contribute 4.8% to national GDP
The collective economy and cooperative contribute directly 4.8 percent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).