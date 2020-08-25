Culture - Sports Vietnam makes impression at opening of Army Games 2020 The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received huge welcome from visitors for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow on August 23.

Culture - Sports Mui Ne tourist site secures national status The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a decision recognising Mui Ne tourist site in the south-central province of Binh Thuan as a national tourist site.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese team makes impression at opening of Army Games 2020 The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received huge welcome from visitors for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow, Russia on August 23.