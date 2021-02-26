Hanoi (VNA) – Outcomes of the 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) were informed to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) at a video conference on February 26.



At the event, Soonthorn Xayachak, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for External Relations, who is the Special Envoy of General Secretary of the LPRP and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, said that the LPLP’s 11th National Congress was a success, becoming an important milestone to a new development period of the revolution of Laos.



The congress approved a Political Report of the 10th LPRP Central Committee, along with socio-economic development in the 2021-2025 period, as well as the amendment and supplementation of the LPRP Charter, and reviewed the leadership of the 10th LPRP Central Committee. The congress also elected the 11th LPRP Central Committee.

Hoang Binh Quan, head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and Special Envoy of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

Soonthorn Xayachak thanked the CPV Central Committee, CPV General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong as well as leaders of the Party, State and major agencies of Vietnam for extending congratulations to the congress and their Lao counterparts. He also thanked Vietnam for supporting Laos in organising the congress, while congratulating the CPV on the success of its13th National Congress.For his part, Hoang Binh Quan, head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations and Special Envoy of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, showed his delight at the fruitful results of the LPLP’s 11th National Congress and the election of deputies to the 9th Lao National Assembly, describing them as important political events of Laos, opening up a new period in the national defence and construction of Laos.Quan expressed his belief that under the leadership of the LPRP, the Lao people will continue to gain new achievements in their renewal process and successfully realise the resolution released at the 11th LPRP National Congress, thus building a nation of peace, independence, democracy, unification and prosperity towards socialism.He affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always give strong and comprehensive support to the national reform, defence, construction and development of Laos.Quan and Soonthorn Xayachak shared the pleasure with the growth of the special solidarity between the two countries, which has brought about practical benefits to their people.The two sides underscored the determination to work closely together to overcome difficulties and challenges to implement the resolution of each party, while coordinating closely in effectively implementing agreements reached by senior leaders of the two Parties and countries.In any circumstance, the two sides will do their utmost to protect, maintain and reinforce the Vietnam-Laos ties and make the relations stronger, evergreen and everlasting to pass on to younger generations, they stated./.