Outgoing UN Resident Coordinator receives friendship insignia
Outgoing United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Kamal Malhotra has been honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia during a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 17.
At the award ceremony, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga underlined that Vietnam appreciates efforts and contributions by Malhotra and the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Vietnam.
During his five-year term in Vietnam, Malhotra has exerted efforts in raising Vietnam’s position and pioneering role in the network of UN bodies worldwide and strengthening Vietnam’s engagement in UN peacekeeping operations, and showed support for Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-21 tenure.
Against the backdrop of COVID-19, the UN Resident Coordinator and representatives of other UN bodies have helped Vietnam by sharing information, experience and consultations, along with calling for assistance in COVID-19 vaccine and medical equipment for the country, Nga said.
The UN so far has been among the largest COVID-19 vaccine providers of Vietnam through the COVAX Facility, with nearly 10 million doses.
The Vietnamese official voiced her hope that in his future position, Malhotra will continue to support Vietnam and contribute to maintaining peace and advocating sustainable development in the world.
For his part, Malhotra affirmed that Vietnam has an increasingly important role in the UN thanks to the country’s active and responsible participation in and contributions to joint missions of the international community and the UN./.