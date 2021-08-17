At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The UN so far has been among the largest COVID-19 vaccine providers of Vietnam through the COVAX Facility, with nearly 10 million doses.The Vietnamese official voiced her hope that in his future position, Malhotra will continue to support Vietnam and contribute to maintaining peace and advocating sustainable development in the world.For his part, Malhotra affirmed that Vietnam has an increasingly important role in the UN thanks to the country’s active and responsible participation in and contributions to joint missions of the international community and the UN./.