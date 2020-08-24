Politics Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 23 co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-China Land Border Treaty at Mong Cai International Border Gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh.

Politics Vietnam treasures ties with Ukraine: Ambassador Vietnam attaches importance to its comprehensive cooperation and partnership with Ukraine, Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Anh Tuan has affirmed.

Politics PM commends HCM City’s development solutions Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke highly of the development solutions proposed by Ho Chi Minh City and suggested the southern metropolis include them into the draft political report of the municipal Party Congress for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Politics Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries to the UN and President-elect of the 75th UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on August 21.