Outstanding army coaches, athletes honoured
Army coaches and athletes who showed excellent performances at international sporting events in 2019 were honoured at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Defence in Hanoi on January 13.
At the ceremony (Source: VNA)
According to Lt. Gen. Vu Van Sy, chief of the military training bureau under the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA), in 2019, army athletes participated in 62 international sporting competitions, bringing home a total of 139 medals, including 75 golds, 31 silvers and 33 bronze ones.
Outstanding athletes honoured at the event included Nguyen Thi Anh Vien and Tran Hung Nguyen (swimming), Nguyen Thi Y Binh (Taekwondo), Huynh Duc Vin (Vovinam), Ma Van Dat (PencakSilat); Trinh Thi Diem Kieu (boxing), and Nguyen Thi Ngoan and Bui Thi Thao (Karate).
Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan said the medals won by army athletes in 12 sports at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games are all important sports in the Olympic system.
Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the VPA, affirmed that the achievements by army coaches and athletes have brought the pride to the army sports and the nation.
On the occasion, four units and 42 individuals were awarded certificates of merit by the Defence Minister; and seven units and 37 individuals presented with those by Chief of the General Staff of the VPA for their outstanding achievements./.