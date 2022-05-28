Culture - Sports Play on late President Ho Chi Minh premieres “No nuoc non”, a play combining Cai lương (reformed opera) and other traditional art forms, has premiered in Hanoi to celebrate the 132nd birthday of President Ho Chi Minh and 111 years since he left the country to find a way to save the nation.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cuisines favoured by ASEAN friends in Malaysia Vietnam’s special cultural identities, landscape and cuisines were introduced to friends in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at an event in Malaysia on May 27.

Culture - Sports New pact promotes Vietnam-Europe fashion links Culture, lifestyle and fashion links between Vietnam and Europe will be promoted under a Memorandum of Understanding signed this week by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) and the Aquafina Vietnam International Week (VIFW).