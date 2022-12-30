Athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh is voted as the most outstanding athlete in 2022 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh and head coach of the national women’s football team Mai Duc Chung have been voted as the most outstanding athlete and sport coach, respectively, in 2022 by journalists and sports reporters.



Oanh comes first among the top 10 outstanding athletes of Vietnamese sports in 2022 with 1,638 points, followed by swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang with 1,288 points, and captain of the national women's football team Huynh Nhu.



She showed excellent performance in the year with three gold medals at SEA Games 31 and four gold medals at the 9th National Sports Games. She also set a new national record in the women’s 10,000m event at the national games.



The other names in the list of 10 outstanding athletes are Nguyen Huy Hoang (swimming), Huynh Nhu (women's football), Nguyen Thi That (cycling), Lai Gia Thanh (weightlifting), Ly Hoang Nam (tennis), Tran Hung Nguyen (swimming), Do Hung Dung (men's football), Nguyen Thi Tam (boxing), and Duong Thuy Vi (wushu).



Meanwhile, head coach Mai Duc Chung, who led the national women's team to win a tickets to the World Cup, ranks first among the five most outstanding coaches with 618 points. The others are Tran Van Sy (track-and-field), Nguyen Hoang Vu (swimming), Park Hang-seo (men’s football) and Luu Van Thang (weightlifting).



Swimmer Do Thanh Hai from Ho Chi Minh City, and his coach Nguyen Dang Vien, were voted as the best athlete with disabilities and the most outstanding coach for athletes with disabilities, respectively, in the year./.