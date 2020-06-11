Outstanding blood donors honoured in Hanoi
The ceremony to honour the 100 most outstanding blood donors on June 11 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation held a ceremony in Hanoi on June 11 to honour the 100 most outstanding blood donors in the country in 2020 on the occasion of the World Blood Donor Day (June 14).
At the annual ceremony, the 14th of its kind, President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu, who is also standing vice chairwoman of the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, said more than 1.4 million units of blood were collected across the country in 2019, of which 99 percent came from voluntary donors.
She added that voluntary donors account for nearly 1.5 percent of the population.
Thu praised the noble deed of blood donors, calling them “heroes of the patients”.
Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son thanked the more than 1.5 million blood donors across the country for their precious blood which has helped save the life of many people.
He expressed his wish that socio-political organisations such as the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Vietnam Women’s Union, and the Vietnam Students’ Association will collaborate with other associations and the Vietnam Red Cross Society to encourage more people to donate blood to save lives.
Among the 100 prominent blood donors honoured this year, Tran Thi Mai from the central province of Khanh Hoa has donated blood 95 times. Several others have donated more than 70 times such as Nguyen Ba Hoc, Tran Nam Quan or Dang Thanh Phuong./.