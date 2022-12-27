



The following is the list of the top 10 defining events of the economy this year selected by the Vietnam News Agency’s Department of Economic News.



1. Issuance of six resolutions on regional socio-economic development and defence-security safeguarding



A national conference to disseminate and launch the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No 13-NQ/TW, dated Arpil 2, 2022, on orientations for socio-economic development and defence-security safeguarding for the Mekong Delta (Photo: VNA)



At its third session, the 15th-tenure National Assembly also made investment decisions about five key transport projects expected to create an infrastructure breakthrough and connect regions nationwide.



2. Faster-than-expected GDP amid bleak world economic situation



An oil rig on the Bach Ho (White Tiger) oil field (Photo: VNA)



These are impressive results amid undermined growth momentum of the world economy and soaring inflation and living expenses.



3. Issuance of national master plan for 2021-2030, with vision to 2050



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a national teleconference to accelerate the building of the national master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050. (Photo: VNA)



This was the first time a national master plan had been built on the basis of the Law on Planning and the resolutions and conclusions of the Party Central Committee, Politburo, and National Assembly on national socio-economic development in the time ahead.



4. International organistions’ upgrade of Vietnam’s credit ratings



The automobile assembly line of Hyundai Thanh Cong (Photo: VNA)



Vietnam was the only in the Asia-Pacific and one of the four countries in the world for which Moody’s raised the ratings. International organisations highly valued the country’s efforts in implementing macro-economic policies, keeping financial stability, and surmounting external shocks.



5. Continual adjustment of regulatory interest rates, exchange rates in over one month



The regulatory interest and exchange rates were adjusted continually in over a month. (Photo: VNA)



6. Vietnam named first country to successfully develop, produce African swine fever vaccines



NAVET-ASFVAC is one of the two African swine fever vaccines made by Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)



The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is set to put the vaccines into use nationwide in early 2023. This success has also opened up prospects for exporting African swine fever vaccines.



7. Many new records in stock market



Strong fluctuations have turned VN-Index into one of the most volatile indexes in the world. (Photo: VNA)



The market capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) hit a record of more than 6 quadrillion VND (254.5 million USD at the current exchange rate) in early April. In the first 11 months, individual investors opened nearly 2.5 million new securities accounts, the biggest number in the 22-year history of Vietnam’s stock market.



8. Strong fluctuations on corporate bond market



On April 5, the investigation police agency under the Ministry of Public Security arrests Do Anh Dung, Chairman and Director General of Tan Hoang Minh Group for suspected legal violations relating to bond issuance and capital raising. In the photo: investigators are seen at the Tan Hoang Minh's headquarters on Quang Trung street, Tran Hung Dao ward, Hoan Kiem district of Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)



To rectify activities in this market, the Government released Decree No 65/2022/ND-CP on September 16 to amend Decree No 153/2020/ND-CP that stipulates rules on corporate bond offerings. It also requested the Ministry of Finance to continue overhauling Decree 65 in order to guarantee publicity, transparency, the legitimate rights and interests of investors, along with the safety and security of the financial and monetary markets.



9. Electronic toll collection applied nationwide



Vehicles pass an electronic toll gate on Hanoi - Hai Phong Expressway. (Photo: VNA)



10. Fuel shortages in many localities



Motorcyclists wait to refill their vehicles at a gas station on Lac Trung street, Hanoi on November 5. (Photo: VNA)



VNA