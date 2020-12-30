Outstanding ethnic minority students honoured
Some 122 outstanding students from ethnic minority groups in 47 localities were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 29.
Minister of Public Security To Lam presents gifts to the outstanding students (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Some 122 outstanding students from ethnic minority groups in 47 localities were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 29.
Addressing the event, Do Van Chien, Minister-Chairman of the Government Committee of Ethnic Minority Affairs sad that the Party and State have paid special attention to socio-economic development and education services in mountainous and ethnic minority-inhabited areas.
A conclusion of the Politburo clarified the significance of the improvement of education-training quality for mountainous and ethnic minority-inhabited areas, along with the maintenance of the achievement in illiteracy elimination and the universalisation of pre-school, primary and secondary education, he said.
The document also underlined the need to enhance the quality and expanding the network of boarding schools for ethnic minority students, while supporting those from areas facing extreme difficulties, he added.
He noted that thanks to the proper investment in education services and support policies in the field, the number of ethnic minority students showing strong academic, art and sport performance as well as the number of students passing university exam have increased through years.
Among the honoured students, 13 won first and second prizes in the national contest for outstanding students in 2020, and seven bagged high prizes at art and sport tournaments.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh underscored the important role of mountainous and ethnic minority-inhabited areas in the socio-economic, defence-security and environmental protection strategy of the country.
He suggested that ministries, sectors and localities, especially the Government Committee of Ethnic Minority Affairs should coordinate with relevant agencies to effectively implement projects under the National Target Programme on Socio-Economic Development in mountainous and ethnic minority-inhabited areas, while giving more support to education officials in the areas.
The Deputy PM called on the whole political system and business community to join hands in assisting students in the areas to pursue studying activities.
At the ceremony, Deputy PM Binh presented scholarships totaling 500 million VND to the outstanding ethnic minority students. Minister of Public Security To Lam also presented each student with a tablet./.