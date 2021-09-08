Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu (second from left) presents a certificate of merit to representatives of the October Art Club. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Germany has held a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country to honour organisations, individuals and businesses with outstanding contributions to the community and the homeland.



Speaking at the event, part of a series of activities to mark Vietnam’s 76th National Day, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu reviewed the relationship between the two countries, saying that it is developing very well in all fields.



Regarding the COVID-19 situation in Vietnam, the ambassador said the complicated developments of the pandemic, with the emergence of the more transmissible Delta variant, have forced the Government to impose social distancing measures to combat the disease in the context of a limited amount of vaccine, he said.



Vu said the embassy has focused on promoting vaccine diplomacy as well as calling on the federal government, states and business organisations in Germany to actively support Vietnam in the epidemic fight.



Since 2020, the Vietnamese community and some German friends have supported the country’s pandemic prevention and control work with more than 300,000 EUR and some valuable medical equipment, plus 517,000 EUR in aid for people in the central region during the floods last year.



It reflected that Vietnamese expatriates always look toward the homeland in difficult times, Vu said, affirming that the Party and State recognised and appreciated the important contributions of overseas Vietnamese to the homeland, especially during the current pandemic.



On this occasion, the ambassador presented the Certificates of Merit from the Foreign Minister, the Chairman of the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and the Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany to a number of organisations and individuals making outstanding contributions to the COVID-19 prevention and control and supporting flood-hit people in the central region./.