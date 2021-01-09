Outstanding students at international Olympiads honoured
At the ceremony to honour Vietnamese winners at international Olympiads in 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese winners at international Olympiads in 2020 have been honoured at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Education and Training in Hanoi on January 8.
According to the organising board, over recent years, the education sector has actively implemented fundamental and comprehensive education and training renovations, including effectively implementing its selection of excellent students at the national level to participate in regional and international Olympiad competitions.
In the 2016-2020 period, the Ministry of Education and Training sent many delegations of Vietnamese students to participate in the competitions, garnering 170 awards, including: 54 gold medals, 68 silver medals, 40 bronze medals, and eight certificates of merit.
In 2020, in the context of the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, Vietnamese teams competed in online international Olympiads in mathematics, chemistry, biology, informatics, and the Asia-Pacific Informatics Olympiad. All 24 students of the five national teams to the competitions brought home nine golds, eight silvers, five bronzes and two certificates of merit.
Addressing the event, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc encouraged them to study hard to improve themselves and pursue the career they love.
Honouring the winners with the State President’s Labour Order and the Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit, Phuc said their results in the international competitions have elevated Vietnam’s image globally.
The Party and State always introduce appropriate policies to encourage young talents to bring into full play their expertise and creativity, affirmed the Prime Minister./.