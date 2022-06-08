Business RoK splashes cash on Vietnamese realty market Vietnam’s realty market, in addition to the manufacturing sector, has been attracting significant FDI from the Republic of Korean (RoK) in recent years, according to a survey by real estate consultancy Savills Vietnam.

Business Amazon initiative helps boost cross-border e-commerce in Vietnam The Vietnam e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Amazon Global Selling Vietnam on June 8 launched a cross-border e-commerce initiative in the breakthrough era.

Business Quang Ninh: Over 45,300 tonnes of cargo cleared after reopening of two border checkpoints More than 45,300 tonnes of cargo had been customs-cleared through Mong Cai International Border Gate in the northern province of Quang Ninh as of June 2 following the reopening of its two checkpoints.