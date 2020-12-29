Participants at the ceremony (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 64 prominent As many as 64 prominent young people with disabilities were honoured during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 28.

Organised by the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee and the National Committee on Persons with Disabilities , the event aims to call for further support for youths with disabilities, and seek suitable and sustainable models for them to integrate into the society.

In his remarks, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung affirmed that the honoured represent thousands of youths from different regions, ethnic groups and religions who are working in various fields. They have overcome the physical challenge to affirm their values and contribute to the country.

The minister also called on sectors, organisations and individuals to pay more attention to this group and work together to improve social welfare for them.

Vietnam is now home to about 6.4 million people with disabilities from over 2 years old, two million of them adolescents, data of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs showed.

The figures are likely on the rise due to numerous social factors, notably aging population, environmental pollution, climate change and traffic accidents.

The programme to honour Vietnamese disabled people’s fortitude was first launched in 2013./.

VNA