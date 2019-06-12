At the event (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – A conference in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on June 12 helped overseas Vietnamese (OV) businesspeople learn about agriculture and tourism projects in need of capital.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Nung lauded OV businesspeople as an important resource to develop agriculture and tourism, hoping that they will invest in high-tech farming and tourism to fuel local economy.



The province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) expanded by 6.52 percent in 2018. Its key products such as rice, tra fish, vegetables were shipped to 76 countries globally, bringing home 840 million USD.



The locality attracted 8 million tourists and earned 4.8 trillion VND (208.6 million USD) thanks to its diverse terrain with rivers, mountains, plains, pagodas, temples and relic sites, which is a potential to develop ecological and spiritual tourism.



It is now home to 19 firms invested by OVs with a total registered capital of 17.85 million USD.



OV businesspeople discussed measures to help An Giang boost farm produce export to the US and EU, attract investment in hi-tech agriculture, ecological and resort tourism.



Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Tran Duc Hien expressed hope that OV businesspeople will choose suitable investment projects following the event, contributing to turning An Giang into a tourism and high-tech agriculture hub in the Mekong Delta.



At the event, IMM Group Vietnam and the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development signed an agreement on providing support to pitch for agricultural investment.



The provincial Business Association also inked a deal on creating an environment for trade and investment with the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese.-VNA