Business Deputy Transport Minister: safety, operations of airports still ensured Deputy Transport Minister Nguyen Ngoc Dong has said safety and operations of airports nationwide have been still ensured despite the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

Business COVID-19 costs Vietnam Airlines over 11 trillion VND Vietnam Airlines lost 11,098 billion VND (over 481 million USD) in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its recently-released financial report.