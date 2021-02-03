Over 1 billion USD worth of Gov’t bonds raised in January
The State Treasury raised over 23.49 trillion VND (over 1 billion USD) worth of Government bonds via 12 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in January.
Over 1 billion USD worth of Gov’t bonds raised in January. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The successful rate of bids was 90.36 percent.
Interest rates of bonds in successful bids decreased on the maturities of 5 years, 10 years, 15 years and 30 years, with reduction ranging from 0.11 – 0.15 percent each year.
On the secondary G-bond market, the average trading value reached 15.174 trillion VND per session, up 8.16 percent month-on-month and the highest since the beginning of 2020.
The total outright purchases of G-bonds in the month hit over 1.82 billion bonds valued at 202.1 trillion VND, down 5.42 percent in value from December last year.
Meanwhile, the total volume traded via repos reached over 957.7 million bonds, worth more than 101.3 trillion VND, down 6.97 percent from the previous month.
Foreign investors made outright purchases of over 8.75 trillion VND, and outright sales of 5.93 trillion VND./.