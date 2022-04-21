Over 1 million people receive COVID-19 e-passports
Over 1 million Vietnamese people had received COVID-19 passport as of April 20 after six days the Ministry of Health (MoH) started to issue the certification through “So suc khoe dien tu” and “PC-COVID” apps.
Hanoi (VNA) –
According to Vice Director of the Medical Data Centre under the MoH’s Department of Information Technology Nguyen Ba Hung, the electronic vaccine passports are valid within 12 months from the issuance date. When it expires, a new QR code will be automatically generated.
The passports, which meet the standards of the World Health Organisation and the European Union, are being used in 62 countries and more in the time to come.
As vaccination information of those people has been updated into the national vaccination system, they are not required to take any further procedures to receive the e-passport.
The MoH has asked its agencies and medical service suppliers of ministries and sectors to review and verify information of vaccinated people and make necessary adjustments before April 30, ensuring the accuracy of COVID-19 vaccination data. Meanwhile, localities are requested to complete this work before May 5.
Leaders of vaccination units will bear the responsibility for any wrong COVID-19 vaccination information of the people, affecting the issuance of vaccine passports serving their international traveling and trading activities./.