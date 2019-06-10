Dragon fruits for exports (Photo: VNA)

More than 10 key agricultural products of Vietnam are being sold across 160 countries and territories worldwide.They include rice, coffee, rubber, cashew nut, peppercorn, tea, fruit and vegetables, tra fish, shrimp, wood and timber products.Coffee, rice, cashew nut and fruit and vegetables each has an annual export turnover of more than 1 billion USD.Ministries and departments are building geographical indication for farm produce, ensuring food safety and hygiene and increasing their competitiveness in both domestic and foreign markets.The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported a trade surplus of nearly 3.3 billion USD in the first five months of this year.Revenue from exports of agro-forestry and aquatic products reached 3.62 billion USD in May, raising the five-month figure to 16.1 billion USD, up 1.2 percent annually.During the period, major farm produce fetched 7.7 billion USD, down 9.5 percent year-on-year. Several commodities earned higher revenue such as tea, up 30 percent; fruit and vegetables, 10.3 percent; and rubber, 2.4 percent.-VNA