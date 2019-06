More than 10 key agricultural products of Vietnam are being sold across 160 countries and territories worldwide.

They include rice, coffee, rubber, cashew nut, peppercorn, tea, fruit and vegetables, tra fish, shrimp, wood and timber products.

Coffee, rice, cashew nut and fruit and vegetables each has an annual export turnover of more than 1 billion USD.

During the period, major farm produce fetched 7.7 billion USD, down 9.5 percent year-on-year.-VNA