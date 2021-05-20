Over 10 trillion VND of FDI poured in six wind power projects in Dak Lak
Illustrative photo (Source: vietnamnet.vn)Dak Lak (VNA) – The authorities in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has granted in-principle investment approval to six foreign-funded wind power projects worth more than 10.08 trillion VND (436.5 million USD).
Of the projects, there are two wind power plants from the Singaporean-invested VNM company. The two boast a total capacity of 70 MW and cost over 2.21 trillion VND.
Accordingly, the 20 MW-Alpha VNM plant, valued at 650 billion VND, will be developed in three communes of Ea Sol, Dlie Yang and Ea Hiao on an area of nearly 6.5ha.
Meanwhile, the 50MW-Beta plant will cover 10.9ha in eight communes of Dat Hieu, An Binh, Doan Ket, Thong Nhat, Binh Tan, Cu Bao, Ea Ngai and Ea Tul with a cost of 1.56 trillion VND.
With attractive investment attraction policies and favourable natural conditions, Dak Lak has become a destination for many solar and wind power projects./.