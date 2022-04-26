Over 100 athletes attend pre-SEA Games 31 athletics event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The test athletics event – road to the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) has been taking place at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi starting on April 25, attracting over 100 athletes, according to the SEA Games 31's Organising Committee.



Athletes are competing in categories including 100m, 400m, 800m, and 5,000m running, and long jump for men and women; and 4x100m relay, weightlifting, and discus throw for men.



The two-day event is an opportunity for the Vietnam Athletics Federation and relevant agencies to evaluate the organisation and administration for, and the operation of equipment serving SEA Games 31; and the implementation of training plans of national sports training centres and relevant units across the country.



Recently, an athletics referee training course for SEA Games 31 has completed.



According to the SEA Games 31’s Organising Committee, more than 150 athletics referees will serve at the regional sports event, including over 120 domestic ones.



The athletics event at SEA Games 31 will be managed by 28 experts from the Asian Athletics Association, the committee said.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23.



Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.

Organising Committee