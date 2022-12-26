More than 1,000 State employees, public security officers, and students joined the annual 15th Red Sunday in Thanh Hoa province on December 25. (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – More than 1,000 State employees, public security officers, and students joined the annual 15th Red Sunday – a voluntary blood donation drive, in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 25.

The province is among the 40 localities across Vietnam joining the drive launched by the National Traffic Safety Committee, the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, and the Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper.

The drive is expected to be held in four months starting from November 2022 to February 2023, aiming for 45,000 - 50,000 blood units for use during year-end and Lunar New Year holidays.

Thanh Hoa Province’s Youth Union and the newspaper have organised 12 drives in the province over the past years./.