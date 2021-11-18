Health COVID-19: New cases on November 17 top 9,849 Vietnam recorded 9,849 cases of COVID-19 in 56 localities during 24 hours from 4pm November 16 to 4pm November 17, including 10 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health HCM City sets up temporary hospitals to treat moderately ill COVID-19 patients Ho Chi Minh City has established eight temporary hospitals with nearly 300 beds each to treat moderately ill COVID-19 patients and people with underlying medical conditions as the number of COVID-19 cases rises, according to the municipal Department of Health.

Health Vietnam logs 9,650 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 16, highest in nearly two months The Ministry of Health announced 9,650 new COVID-19 infections in 59 provinces and cities nationwide on November 16, the biggest rise in daily cases since September 26, as the total number of vaccines administered nationwide crossed the 100 million mark.