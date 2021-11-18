Over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam on Nov. 18
Collecting sample for COVID-19 testing in Bac Giang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An additional 10,223 COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on November 18, according to the Ministry of Health.
It is the second time this week that daily cases have topped 10,000.
Among the new cases, 14 were imported and the rest were local transmissions. A total of 5,454 new infections were detected in the community.
Vietnam’s total caseload now stands at 1,065,469, of which 1,060,394 are the result of the fourth wave of infections that began in late April.
Ho Chi Minh City continues to record the highest daily case count with 1,609, followed by Binh Duong with 686 and Tay Ninh with 632. The capital city of Hanoi logged 202 new cases.
The remaining infections were detected in Tien Giang (622), Dong Nai (563), Dong Thap (515), An Giang (510), Ba Ria - Vung Tau (423), Soc Trang (343), Binh Thuan (333), Bac Lieu (314), Vinh Long (314), Kien Giang (304), Ha Giang (235), Tra Vinh (194), Binh Phuoc (189), Ben Tre (184), Ca Mau (158), Khanh Hoa (135), Can Tho (130), Hau Giang (122), Dak Lak (118), Lam Dong (95), Thua Thien Hue (91), Thai Binh (85), Long An (82), Binh Dinh (82), Bac Ninh (78), Quang Nam (73), Gia Lai (68), Nghe An (61), Dien Bien (59), Vinh Phuc (56), Quang Ngai (51), Bac Giang (49), Nam Dinh (47), Thanh Hoa (46), Ninh Thuan (45), Dak Nong (41), Ha Tinh (31), Quang Ninh (31), Da Nang (26), Phu Yen (25), Tuyen Quang (25), Quang Binh (20), Cao Bang (19), Hai Duong (16), Phu Tho (15), Ha Nam (12), Hung Yen (10), Son La (8), Lang Son (6), Quang Tri (5), Lao Cai (5), Hai Phong (5), Kon Tum (2), Hoa Binh (2), Thai Nguyen (1), and Yen Bai (1).
A total of 139 COVID-19 related deaths were announced in HCM City (42), An Giang (22), Kien Giang (16), Binh Duong (14), Dong Nai (7), Long An (6), Bac Lieu (5), Tien Giang (5), Nghe An (3), Tra Vinh (3), Tay Ninh (3), Vinh Long (3), Binh Thuan (2), Can Tho (2), Ben Tre (2), Soc Trang (2), Ninh Thuan (1), and Ba Ria - Vung Tau (1).
The death toll in Vietnam is now 23,476, or 2.2 percent of the total cases.
According to the Ministry of Health’s report, 4,489 patients nationwide are in serious condition, with 410 requiring invasive ventilation and 14 on life support (ECMO).
A further 6,723 patients were given the all-clear on November 18, taking the total number of recoveries to 881,593.
Over 103.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Vietnam to date, and 37,800,104 people are now fully inoculated./.