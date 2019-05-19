A long line people waiting to pay tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum (Illustrative photo - Source: VNA)

- As many as 10,788 people, including 1,149 foreigners, paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on May 19, on the occasion of the 129th anniversary of his birthday.The mausoleum management board closely coordinated with relevant agencies to ensure thorough reparations for the occasion. Visitors to the mausoleum were served free water bottles and bread.President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890 in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An. He devoted all of his life to the national liberation while tirelessly striving for peace and progress in the world.He led the nation to success in the struggle for national independence and in establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam following the August Revolution in 1945. The President passed away on September 2, 1969.The mausoleum, open to the public on August 29, 1975, is an important landmark of Hanoi capital city and stands integrated to the political and social history of Vietnam. It was built in two years, from 1973 to 1975, with materials donated by people from all over the country.-VNA